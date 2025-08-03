IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Preview: India The Happier Team, Reckons Sanjay Bangar

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Earlier in the day, Akash Deep frustrated England with a gritty half-century which became the third highest score by an Indian nightwatchman in Test cricket

Outlook Sports Desk
India vs England 5th Test Day 3: India celebrate wicket of Zak Crawley
India vs England 5th Test Day 3: India celebrate wicket of Zak Crawley
India are better placed going into the fourth and what could be the decisive day of the fifth Test match, former India coach Sanjay Bangar reckons. Zak Crawley was bowled by Mohammed Siraj on the last ball of the third day to leave England 324 runs away from the target with nine wickets in hand. India scored 396 runs in the second innings to give England a 374-run target to win the series. If India win the match, the series will be tied 2-2.

Bangar credited Indian bowlers for being disciplined late on the third day to not just restrict England openers' scoring but also dismiss Crawley.

"Credit to India that they didn't allow the English batters to run away with the game. Both these teams were playing the waiting game; even somebody like Duckett wasn’t really charging down the wicket or playing those reverse scoops.

"They knew they had to hang on, and they took a few blows on their fingers as well. But all in all, to end a Day like that would certainly mean that India would go to bed the happier team. Because had they not got this particular wicket, you know what damage the England openers can do, and so far they have been very, very effective in the series," Bangar said to JioStar.

He also praised the field placements of captain Shubman Gill alongside the good bowling plans.

“A wicket makes a massive difference. Both openers were very, very confident. Crawley even took one ball on the bicep, and Duckett was hit on the fingers. Prasidh and Akash Deep, to me, were the pick of the bowlers in that small spell. All three bowlers made life difficult for the English batters.

"The fact that they were imaginative, like having a sweeper cover for Zak Crawley, or even the smart placement of a slightly deeper square leg for Duckett, made the batters think about where their scoring opportunities were.

"So, credit to India for coming out with different plans and forcing the English batters to adjust. It was good cricket all around.”

Earlier in the day, Akash Deep frustrated England with a gritty half-century which became the third highest score by an Indian nightwatchman in Test cricket.

Bangar showered praise on Akash Deep and reminded that his batting had helped India avoid a follow-on in the Brisbane Test late this year in Australia.

“Akash Deep took his chances early on against Bethell in the very first over, but after that, he was very, very thoughtful. He played like a proper batsman; he is capable of batting, and he was the one who saved India from a follow-on in the Brisbane Test match.

"He showed a lot of heart and wasn't afraid of the short ball. He took his chances when the field was up, defended when the field was back, and ran really well between the wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's contribution was also immense in that partnership, as he made sure Akash Deep stayed in the zone and helped him stitch that partnership together.”

