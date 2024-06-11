Pakistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Match 22: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

After two consecutive defeats at the hands of the United States and India, Pakistan will now take on Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, June 11. (Key Stats|Full Coverage)
In a must win encounter, Pakistan will be desperate to take all two points and win big. The side could make a few changes in their batting order, and could slot in Fakhar Zaman at the top, with Babar Azam batting at three.
On the other hand, Canada will be confident after their victory against Ireland and are placed third on the points table with two points. They will be hopeful of pulling off an upset and strengthen their qualification cause.
Here are the three key battles that could make the Pakistan vs Canada match interesting.
Fakhar Zaman Vs Jeremy Gordon
After poor starts with the bat in the power play, Pakistan could potentially make the move by bringing Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order, giving him the freedom to play attacking shots in the first six overs. To put the breaks on the Pakistan batting, Canada could bring Jeremy Gordon and his pace to pick early wickets in the power play.
Babar Azam Vs Dillion Heyliger
Babar Azam has been scoring runs but it has come at a very normal pace. The Pakistan skipper will look to take it up a notch but on the other side will be Dillion Heyliger who will look to break the momentum. The medium pacer has nine wickets to his name in the last five games and will be hungry for more in the Pakistan clash.
Aaron Johnson Vs Shaheen Afridi
Canada’s opener Aaron Johnson will look to take on the opposition in the first six overs to give his side a good start. He has scored 750 runs at a strike rate of 164.11 in 18 games and will continue to take the same road against Pakistan. However, Shaheen Afridi will look to make the new ball talk and pick wickets to put Babar Azam’s men on the frontfoot in a must-win, do-or-die clash.