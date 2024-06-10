Cricket

Pakistan Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

After two back-to-back defeats, Pakistan will take on Canada in a must-win, Group A fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11

pakistan cricket team X @T20WorldCup
Pakistan cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket against India in New York on Sunday. Photo: X/ @T20WorldCup
info_icon

After two back-to-back defeats, Pakistan will take on Canada in a must-win, Group A fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11. (Prediction|Full Coverage)

Pakistan enter the fixture after failing to chase down 120 against India to get on the board in the T20 World Cup at the same ground. However, Canada on the other hand, beat Paul Stirling-led Ireland defending a target of 138. 

Babar Azam’s men are in a spot of bother and on the brink of elimination, while Canada will look to take the confidence and get two more points under their bag to make a case for qualification. 

Pakistan Vs Canada: Head To Head Record

Pakistan and Canada have just met each other once in T20 internationals with Babar Azam’s men registering the victory. 

Pakistan Vs Canada: Highest Wicket-Takers

Pakistan wrist spinner Shadab Khan has picked up the most T20I wickets (107) for his side in 102 games, while Saad Bin Zafar has bagged 44 scalps for Canada. 

Pakistan Vs Canada: Top Scorers

Babar Azam has accumulated 4080 runs in 114 T20I innings and is leading the run scoring column for Pakistan, while it is NS Dhaliwal for Canada with 937 runs in 31 innings.

Pakistan Vs Canada: Best Bowling Figures

Umar Gul picked up five wickets leaking just six runs in his spell against New Zealand at the Oval which is still the best bowling performance for a Pakistani bowler in T20 cricket. For Canada, it is Dilon Heylinger with his five for 16 against Argentina back in 2021. 

Squads: 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

