Cricket

PAK Vs CAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch And Weather Report, H2H Record

Pakistan and Canada will lock horns in the Group A fixture at New York's Nassau County on Tuesday. Here are the predicted playing XI, pitch report, weather report, head-to-head record and other details of the match

naseem shah celebrating X @T20WorldCup
Pakistan are searching for their maiden victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after losing their first two league stage matches against the USA and India respectively. Photo: X/ @T20WorldCup
info_icon

Pakistan are set to face Canada for their third group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan are searching for their maiden victory of the campaign after losing their first two league stage matches against the USA and India respectively. They were beaten by debutants USA in the Super Over and lost to neighbours India in a low-scoring thriller on Sunday.

The Saad Bin Zafar-led Canadian side was crushed by the co-host USA in the tournament opener. But they managed to defeat Ireland in their next group-stage fixture by 12 runs at the same venue.

Now, Pakistan need to register a big win against Canada to keep their Super Eight hopes alive. They are already two down and need to better their net run rate against associate sides. However, Canada have been very impressive so far and can upset Pakistan as well on Tuesday.

Pakistan received a heartbreaking defeat against India. - T20WorldCup/X
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Pakistan Coach Kirsten Highlights Strike Rotation As Key Factor In India Defeat

BY PTI

Pakistan vs Canada, Head-To-Head Record

Pakistan faced Canada only once in the T20 internationals back in 2008 when the Shoaib Malik-led side successfully defended a 137-run total against Canada.

Total Matches Played - 1

Pakistan Won - 1

Canada Won - 0

Pakistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed

Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana

Pakistan vs Canada: Probable Playing XI

Pakistan cricket team players celebrating after taking a wicket against India in New York on Sunday. - Photo: X/ @T20WorldCup
Pakistan Vs Canada, T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Preview: Babar Azam & Co Eye Big Win In Do-Or-Die

BY PTI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi

Pakistan vs Canada Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Pakistan vs Canada match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is expected to remain clear on Tuesday, June 11. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, dropping to 16 degrees Celsius at night on the matchday.

Pakistan vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch in New York is expected to favour bowlers, making it difficult for batters to score big. Fast bowlers are expected to receive significant support from the surface.

Pakistan vs Canada Match Prediction

Pakistan are favourites to win this match against Canada. However, the minnows have enough arsenal to upset the much-balanced Pakistani side. The games at New York have been low-scoring and the team which can soak pressure well, will emerge as winners. Pakistan's team have not handled pressure very well in the tournament so far but they will take notes from their last outings against the USA and India and are expected to come stronger on Tuesday. Babar Azam's side has an 80% chance of winning the game as compared to Canada's 20%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 10, 2024
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. On Cam| Mysterious Animal Spotted In Rashtrapati Bhavan During Swearing-In Ceremony; Some Guessing 'Leopard'
  4. Intern's Tweet Causes Confusion Over Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Political Future; What Shashi Tharoor Said
  5. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Spacecraft's Instruments Capture Solar Storm | Pics Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  2. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  3. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  4. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  5. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 22: When, Where To Watch
  2. Euro 2024: De Jong Returns To Netherlands Training But May Not Make Their Tournament Opener
  3. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. PAK Vs CAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch And Weather Report, H2H Record
  5. FIH Pro League: 'We Showed Great Resilience And Teamwork', Says IND Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh
World News
  1. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  2. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  3. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  4. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  5. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement; Gandhis Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time