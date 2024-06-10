Pakistan are set to face Canada for their third group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan are searching for their maiden victory of the campaign after losing their first two league stage matches against the USA and India respectively. They were beaten by debutants USA in the Super Over and lost to neighbours India in a low-scoring thriller on Sunday.
The Saad Bin Zafar-led Canadian side was crushed by the co-host USA in the tournament opener. But they managed to defeat Ireland in their next group-stage fixture by 12 runs at the same venue.
Now, Pakistan need to register a big win against Canada to keep their Super Eight hopes alive. They are already two down and need to better their net run rate against associate sides. However, Canada have been very impressive so far and can upset Pakistan as well on Tuesday.
Pakistan vs Canada, Head-To-Head Record
Pakistan faced Canada only once in the T20 internationals back in 2008 when the Shoaib Malik-led side successfully defended a 137-run total against Canada.
Total Matches Played - 1
Pakistan Won - 1
Canada Won - 0
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana
Pakistan vs Canada: Probable Playing XI
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi
Pakistan vs Canada Weather Report
The weather forecast for the Pakistan vs Canada match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is expected to remain clear on Tuesday, June 11. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, dropping to 16 degrees Celsius at night on the matchday.
Pakistan vs Canada Pitch Report
The pitch in New York is expected to favour bowlers, making it difficult for batters to score big. Fast bowlers are expected to receive significant support from the surface.
Pakistan vs Canada Match Prediction
Pakistan are favourites to win this match against Canada. However, the minnows have enough arsenal to upset the much-balanced Pakistani side. The games at New York have been low-scoring and the team which can soak pressure well, will emerge as winners. Pakistan's team have not handled pressure very well in the tournament so far but they will take notes from their last outings against the USA and India and are expected to come stronger on Tuesday. Babar Azam's side has an 80% chance of winning the game as compared to Canada's 20%.