Bangladesh Vs England Prediction, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

England lead the head-to-head 1-0, winning their only ODI World Cup meeting by 100 runs in 2022
Google’s win predictor gives England a 96% chance of victory, with Bangladesh at just 4%
Sophia Dunkley scored 67 and Sophie Ecclestone took 3/15 in that sole World Cup clash
England Women and Bangladesh Women will square off in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, with both sides chasing their second successive victory in the tournament.
The four time champions, armed with a line-up rich in big-match experience, head into the contest as overwhelming favourites after a ruthless 10-wicket demolition of South Africa. Bangladesh, fresh from a spirited seven-wicket win over Pakistan, will be eyeing another upset on the world stage. With contrasting strengths and high stakes, this Group clash promises to be a compelling battle between two teams in form.
Bangladesh Vs England Head-To-Head Record
Total Matches – 1
England Women Wins – 1
Bangladesh Women Wins – 0
The two sides have met only once in Women’s ODI World Cup history. That encounter came in 2022 in Wellington, where England posted a 100-run win. The defending champions will aim to reaffirm their title credentials, while Bangladesh, buoyed by recent form, hope to pull off a giant-killing to enhance their reputation on the global stage.
Bangladesh Vs England Match Prediction
Based on past record, current form, and squad depth, England enter as overwhelming favourites for this clash. Google’s win predictor places their victory probability at 96%, leaving Bangladesh with just a 4% chance. With the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, and Sophie Ecclestone firing in their tournament opener, England will be hard to stop. For Bangladesh, the challenge will be to rise above the odds and test the four-time champions.
Bangladesh Vs England Key Stats
Most Runs in England Women vs Bangladesh Women WODIs:
Sophia Dunkley (ENG-W) - 67 runs, SR 93.05
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) - 40 runs, SR 70.17
Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W) - 33 runs, SR 47.82
Amy Jones (ENG-W) - 31 runs, SR 65.95
Lata Mondal (BAN-W) - 30 runs, SR 66.66
Most Wickets in England Women vs Bangladesh Women WODIs:
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) - 3 wickets, 3/15, Econ 1.50
Charlie Dean (ENG-W) - 3 wickets, 3/31, Econ 3.44
Freya Davies (ENG-W) - 2 wickets, 2/36, Econ 3.60
Salma Khatun (BAN-W) - 2 wickets, 2/46, Econ 4.60
Bangladesh Vs England Squads
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.
Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, and Ritu Moni.