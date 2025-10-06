England Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: All-round ENG-W Favourites

With a line-up that features a plethora of seasoned campaigners, four-time champions England will start as overwhelming favourites when they face Bangladesh in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match on Tuesday.

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their respective tournament openers. Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets and England smashed South Africa by 10 wickets after bundling them out for 69.

However, if one lays emphasis on quality and options at disposal, then England are far ahead of their Asian opponents.

With players of the calibre of Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, and Sophia Dunkley forming the nucleus of the side, the English look miles ahead.

These are very big names in the women's game globally and are familiar with the challenges of competing in events like the World Cup.

On the other hand, players such as Nigar Sultana, who doubles up as skipper and wicketkeeper, Rubya Haider, Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter are carrying Bangladesh's hopes in the showpiece.

But as a team, it is not as experienced or formidable as the English squad that is gunning for a fifth title triumph having last won the tournament in 2017.

Having routed South Africa at the same venue four days ago and trained here for a while in the run-up to their tournament-opener, traditional powerhouse England have become familiar with the conditions in this part of the world.

Though the England-South Africa game yielded less than 150 runs thanks to the brilliant display by the English bowlers, the surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is regarded as batting-friendly and has often produced high-scoring contests.

The bounce is normally consistent and the ball comes on to the bat nicely, giving the batters confidence to play their strokes particularly during the power play.

As the match progresses, the pitch has showed a tendency to slow down, bringing the spinners and the slower bowlers into play.

If the bowlers stick to a disciplined line and length and use variations, they are likely to taste success here, and both England and Bangladesh have enough firepower in their arsenal to make use of the track, though the former boasts of better quality.

The English bowlers' experience will come in handy with the spin trio of Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean once again posing difficult questions after their successful outing against the Proteas.

As far as batters and all-rounders are concerned, England have the edge without an iota of doubt, and Bangladesh will have their task cut out.

Teams (from):

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Match starts at 3pm.

Published At:
