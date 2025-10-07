Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Elect To Bowl First

Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates: Both teams aim to continue momentum after successful starts. X/englandcricket

Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash between England Women and Bangladesh Women at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The four time champions, England, led by a wealth of experience, enter the contest as firm favourites after a dominant 10-wicket win over South Africa, while Bangladesh will be eager to build on their spirited seven-wicket triumph against Pakistan. It promises to be a gripping encounter between two teams riding early momentum in the tournament. Stay tuned for all live updates from the match here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Oct 2025, 02:56:08 pm IST BAN-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head To Head Record The two sides have met only once in Women’s ODI World Cup history. That encounter came in 2022 in Wellington, where England posted a 100-run win. The defending champions will aim to reaffirm their title credentials, while Bangladesh, buoyed by recent form, hope to pull off a giant-killing to enhance their reputation on the global stage. Check key stats for this match here.

7 Oct 2025, 02:44:05 pm IST BAN-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

7 Oct 2025, 02:34:07 pm IST BAN-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update England won the toss and will field first.

7 Oct 2025, 02:13:37 pm IST BAN-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Weather Report There is slight chance of rain in Guwahati. Temperature will remain close 30°C during the course of the match and the skies will remain cloudy. Find the full weather report here.

7 Oct 2025, 02:01:00 pm IST BAN-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info The England women vs Bangladesh women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

7 Oct 2025, 01:46:59 pm IST BAN-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge. Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, and Ritu Moni.