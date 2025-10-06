England, Bangladesh occupy third and fourth positions in points table respectively
Both teams won their opening games in ICC Women's World Cup 2025
This marks only the second face-off between ENG-W and BAN-W in 50-over format
England take on Bangladesh in match 8 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (October 7). Watch the ENG-W vs BAN-W ODI cricket match live.
Both teams began their campaigns with convincing wins — England thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets after dismissing the Proteas for 69 all out, while Bangladesh chased down Pakistan's 130-run target in 31.1 overs for a seven-wicket win.
As things stand, England and Bangladesh occupy third and fourth positions in the points table, respectively, separated only by net run rate.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Points Table After Match 6 (India Vs Pakistan)
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|India Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.515
|2
|Australia Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.78
|3
|England Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.773
|4
|Bangladesh Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.623
|5
|Sri Lanka Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-1.255
|6
|Pakistan Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.777
|7
|New Zealand Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.78
|8
|South Africa Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.773
England Women Vs Bangladesh Women ODI Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the second meeting between the two teams in the 50-over format. In their first and only prior face-off in March 2022, during the previous World Cup, England posted 234/6 and then dismissed Bangladesh for 134 all out for a 100-run win.
England's depth and experience give them a clear edge, but Bangladesh's recent momentum and growing confidence could make this a competitive fixture.
The Guwahati pitch is expected to favour batters early on before slowing down for spinners.
England Women Vs Bangladesh Women, ICC World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the England women vs Bangladesh women, ICC World Cup 2025 match be played?
The England women vs Bangladesh women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 3pm IST.
Where will the England women vs Bangladesh women, ICC World Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
The England women vs Bangladesh women, ICC World Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
England Women Vs Bangladesh Women Squads
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.
Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, and Ritu Moni.