Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Bangladesh check-in to the T20 World Cup with a lot of uncertainty and seeds of doubt deep in their mind. The Tigers still don’t have a settled, experiment-successful XI

Bangladesh national cricket team in their new kit for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @ICC
info_icon

Bangladesh check-in to the T20 World Cup with a lot of uncertainty and seeds of doubt deep in their mind. The Tigers still don’t have a settled, experiment-successful XI with Litton Das having failed to come to the party in 2024, averaging just 13.16 in six games. (More Cricket News)

Taskin Ahmed’s fitness is yet another concern for the side from Asia having suffered a side strain in the Zimbabwe series. There will be a lot of pressure riding high on Najmul Hossain Shanto but he will have former captains Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan to rely on when things go south. 

They will have to turn it around to qualify to the Super 8s stage against all odds in a tough group, having come into the tournament with confidence as low as ever after a 2-1 series defeat to the United States a week ago. 

However, there were a few positive with their go-to seamer Mustafizur Rahman picking up a six-for in the third and final T20I in Dallas and also openers finding some rhythm out there in the middle.

Bangladesh In Group D

The Tigers are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. They will take on arch-rivals Sri Lanka in their campaign opener in Dallas on June 8 (IST).

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Fixtures

June 8: Bangladesh  Vs Sri Lanka, Dallas – 6:00 AM IST 

June 10: Bangladesh Vs South Africa, New York - 8:00 PM IST

June 13: Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, Kingstown - 8:00 PM IST

June 17: Bangladesh Vs Nepal, Kingstown - 5:00 AM IST

Bangladesh Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh’s Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch all the games on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

