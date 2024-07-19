Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Unlikely To Get NOC For Canada T20 League

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, third left, gestures as he leaves the field with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, third left, gestures as he leaves the field with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky