Shahid Afridi Says Babar Azam Given Enough Time As Captain, PCB Should Take 'Decision'

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has said that Babar Azam has been given enough time as skipper of the national side and that PCB should take a decision now. (More Cricket News)
Babar has been under pressure after Pakistan were ousted from the very first round of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.
Apart from losing to India, the Babar Azam-led side also lost to the co-hosts United States who were playing a big ICC tournament for the first time.
Afridi hinted that Babar's time is up and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should take their "decision".
"Babar has got a full open chance to lead Pakistan. He has been given enough time to show his worth as captain. Now whatever surgery the PCB wants to do, they should take their decision," Afridi told the media in Birmingham where he is taking part in the World Legends Championship.
He also said that during his days as captain the first victims of poor performance at a World Cup were always captains.
"I have also captained Pakistan and so have Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq but whenever the team has performed badly in the World Cups, first thing the captain faces the knife (sic)," he said.
The legendary allrounder also suggested the PCB to give the new coaches and the new captain enough time to work with.
"Whatever decision the PCB takes it should take but it should give time to the captain, coach and the system to work," he added.
Babar led Pakistan in three T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup. In the two recent World Cups, the 2023 Cricket World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan were eliminated in the group stage under Babar's leadership.
Talking about the sacking of national selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq, Afridi said he did not agree to the decision.
"This surgery makes no sense to me... sacking just two selectors," said Afridi.