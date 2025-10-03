Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs SL-W Match

Here is your comprehensive TV and streaming guide for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 group stage match between Australia and Sri Lanka. The two sides will face off at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, 4 October, with the match scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST

Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 preview
Australia and Sri Lanka will face off at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, 4 October, with the match scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST. File Photo/BCCI
  • Australia and Sri Lanka face off in a crucial ICC Women’s World Cup group match at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium  

  • Australia’s depth in batting and pace-spin bowling attack make them tournament favourites so far  

  • Sri Lanka rely on captain Chamari Athapaththu and a young core to overcome early setbacks and make a home impact  

Australia and Sri Lanka will face off at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, 4 October, with the match scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 group stage match 5.

Australia have started the tournament as one of the favourites, boasting a deep and versatile squad highlighted by captain Alyssa Healy and dynamic players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. Their impressive opening win showcased the team’s resilience and ability to bounce back from challenging situations with key contributions from both batters and bowlers. The formidable bowling attack led by Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt adds to their strengths as they look to maintain momentum.

Australia beat New Zealand women in their World Cup opener by 59 runs.

Sri Lanka, hosting the match on home soil, will aim to build on lessons learned from their opening game against India. Despite a spirited bowling performance, a string of soft dismissals and fielding lapses hurt their chances. Chamari Athapaththu continues to be the pillar of the batting lineup, carrying the hopes of the team alongside emerging youngsters such as Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari. Across departments, Sri Lanka will be eager for a disciplined and consistent effort to get their World Cup campaign on track in front of their home fans.

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments.

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads  

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.  

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya.

