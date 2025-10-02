Cricket

Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: Gardner Ton Helps Defending Champs Win By 89 Runs

Ashleigh Gardner hit the third-fastest century in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as Australia began their title defence by beating New Zealand by 89 runs in Indore on Wednesday (October 2, 2025). Gardner scored 115 runs off 83 balls with 16 fours and a six as Australia notched up 326 runs in 49.3 overs. It was the first-ever hundred from a batter at No. 6 or lower in the tournament’s history. In reply, New Zealand made a rocky start and never recovered in the tall chase — bowled out for 237 runs in 43.2 overs despite skipper Sophie Devine’s 111. Medium pacers Sophie Molineux (3-25) and Annabel Sutherland (3-26) shared six wickets between them.