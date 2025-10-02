Cricket

Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup: Gardner Ton Helps Defending Champs Win By 89 Runs

Ashleigh Gardner hit the third-fastest century in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as Australia began their title defence by beating New Zealand by 89 runs in Indore on Wednesday (October 2, 2025). Gardner scored 115 runs off 83 balls with 16 fours and a six as Australia notched up 326 runs in 49.3 overs. It was the first-ever hundred from a batter at No. 6 or lower in the tournament’s history. In reply, New Zealand made a rocky start and never recovered in the tall chase — bowled out for 237 runs in 43.2 overs despite skipper Sophie Devine’s 111. Medium pacers Sophie Molineux (3-25) and Annabel Sutherland (3-26) shared six wickets between them.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: NZ-W vs AUS-W
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's players celebrate after their win against New Zealand during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

ICC Womens Cricket World Cup: AUS-W vs NZ-W
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo; APRafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs AUS-W
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's Isabella Gaze plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's Brooke Halliday plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs AUS-W
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

Womens Cricket WCup: NZ-W vs AUS-W
Women's Cricket WCup: AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

Womens Cricket WCup: AUS-W vs NZ-W
Women's Cricket WCup: NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs AUS-W
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

An Indian scorer looks at the scoreboard during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Kim Garth plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

ICC Womens Cricket World Cup cricket match: NZ-W vs AUS-W
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match: AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

Australias Ashleigh Gardner celebrates her century
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match: NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Tahlia McGrath plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

NZ-W vs AUS-W
AUS-W vs NZ-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Ellyse Perry plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

AUS-W vs NZ-W
NZ-W vs AUS-W | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

