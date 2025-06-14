South Africa closed in on a historic World Test Championship title at Lord’s, ending day three on 213/2 and needing just 69 more runs to beat Australia. Aiden Markram led the charge with a brilliant unbeaten 102, his third fourth-innings Test century, while captain Temba Bavuma, battling a hamstring injury, contributed a gritty 65*.
Their unbroken 143-run stand, the highest of the match, came after Australia had earlier posted 207 in their second innings, with Mitchell Starc scoring 58* and helping push the lead to 281. Despite losing two early wickets, South Africa batted with intent and composure, especially after a key moment when Bavuma was dropped by Steve Smith, who injured his finger in the process.
With Australia visibly fatigued and wicketless in the final session, the Proteas now stand on the verge of their first ICC title in 26 years.
Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 4 Weather Report:
Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia could face weather-related interruptions, with rain looming large over the highly anticipated climax. According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to start off partly sunny and hot, but cloud cover is set to increase significantly as play progresses.
By afternoon, temperatures are likely to dip to around 29°C with as much as 91% cloud cover, raising the chances of a weather delay. The evening forecast appears more ominous, with cloud cover expected to reach 97%, potentially bringing rain and disrupting what could be a historic finish at Lord’s.
WTC Final 2025 – Day 4 Session Time (IST)
1st Session: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lunch Break: 5:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.
2nd Session: 5:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.
Tea Break: 7:40 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
3rd Session: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 4: Live Streaming
In India, the South Africa Vs Australia, World Test Championship 25 Final will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website. On TV, the match will broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
In Australia, the match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. And, fans in South Africa will be able to watch the matches on SuperSport TV.
Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 4: Playing XI
South Africa: 1. Aiden Markram, 2. Ryan Rickelton, 3. Wiaan Mulder, 4. Temba Bavuma (c), 5. Tristan Stubbs, 6. David Bedingham, 7. Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8. Marco Jansen, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Lungi Ngidi
Australia: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.