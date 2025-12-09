Ex-Premier League Footballer Joey Barton Handed Suspended Sentence Over Offensive Social Media Posts

Joey Barton convicted of six counts of sending grossly offensive messages
The X posts were aimed at pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, and TV presenter Jeremy Vine
Barton handed a six-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months, along with 200 hours of community service
Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has received a six-month suspended jail sentence after being convicted of sending grossly offensive messages on social media targeting two prominent female pundits and a well-known television presenter.
A jury at Liverpool Crown Court ruled last month that Barton, now 43, “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with six posts he published on X concerning former footballers Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, as well as broadcaster Jeremy Vine.
Barton was acquitted of six additional counts relating to allegedly offensive communications made between January and March 2024.
Custodian Term, Restraining Orders Issued
On Monday, Judge Andrew Menary KC imposed a six-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months, alongside 200 hours of community service. Barton was also ordered to pay £23,419 in prosecution costs.
The court issued two-year restraining orders covering each of the three victims. These prohibit Barton from making any reference to them on social media or in any broadcast medium.
Barton made more than a decade of Premier League appearances for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley before retiring in 2017. He later managed Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers in the English Football League.
He has since reinvented himself as a high-profile social commentator, amassing 2.7 million followers on X.
(With AP Inputs)