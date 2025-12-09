Ex-Premier League Footballer Joey Barton Handed Suspended Sentence Over Offensive Social Media Posts

Joey Barton has been given a six-month suspended sentence for sending grossly offensive messages targeting Lucy Ward, Eni Aluko and Jeremy Vine, with the punishment including costs, unpaid community service, and strict restraining orders

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joey Barton handed suspended sentence for social media posts
File photo of Fleetwood Town's manager Joey Barton reacting during the English League Cup third round match against Everton at the Highbury Stadium on September 23, 2020. | Photo: Pool/Alex Livesay via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Joey Barton convicted of six counts of sending grossly offensive messages

  • The X posts were aimed at pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, and TV presenter Jeremy Vine

  • Barton handed a six-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months, along with 200 hours of community service

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has received a six-month suspended jail sentence after being convicted of sending grossly offensive messages on social media targeting two prominent female pundits and a well-known television presenter.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court ruled last month that Barton, now 43, “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with six posts he published on X concerning former footballers Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, as well as broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Barton was acquitted of six additional counts relating to allegedly offensive communications made between January and March 2024.

Custodian Term, Restraining Orders Issued

On Monday, Judge Andrew Menary KC imposed a six-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months, alongside 200 hours of community service. Barton was also ordered to pay £23,419 in prosecution costs.

The court issued two-year restraining orders covering each of the three victims. These prohibit Barton from making any reference to them on social media or in any broadcast medium.

Barton made more than a decade of Premier League appearances for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley before retiring in 2017. He later managed Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers in the English Football League.

Related Content
Related Content

He has since reinvented himself as a high-profile social commentator, amassing 2.7 million followers on X.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

  3. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  5. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Acquitted in Rape Case, Actor Dileep Makes Innuendos Against Manju Warrier

  2. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  3. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  4. PM Modi Blames Nehru, Emergency For Vande Mataram Controversies In Lok Sabha

  5. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  3. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  4. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  5. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients