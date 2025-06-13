Cricket

Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 3 Weather Report, Session Time, Live Streaming: Will It Rain Today At Lord's?

Here's the weather report, session timings, live streaming, and all you need to know about the third day of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa

World Test Championship final: South Africa vs Australia
World Test Championship final: Australia vs South Africa Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

In another topsy-turvy day, Australia found themselves reeling at 144/8 at stumps on day 2 as South Africa fought back after being bowled out for 138. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took three each, to give Proteas some hope of landing their inaugural ICC title.

Earlier, Australia bowled out the Proteas for 138, with Pat Cummins taking six-fer, and gaining a 74-run lead. Cummins' 6/28 was the best bowling figures ever by a captain at Lord's since Bob Willis in 1982.

Cummins also reached another landmark by claiming 300 wickets in his Test career. Australia led by 218 going into the third and potentially final day of the third edition of Test cricket’s big new showpiece in its bid to retain the mace.

Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 3 Weather Report:

Day 3 at the WTC 2025 final could be intervened by rain. Looking at the weather forecast for the day 3 encounter between SA and AUS, AccuWeather says that the weather could be partly sunny and hot in the morning but there's 35 percent of cloud cover as the day moves ahead.

Afternoon could see temperatures drop to 29 degrees Celsius and could have 91% of cloud cover. However, the evening forecast does not look good, with 97% of cloud cover expected.

Pat Cummins holds up the ball to celebrate his six-wicket haul on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London. - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Take Six Wickets, Registers Best Figures At Lord's By Captain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

WTC Final 2025 – Day 3 Session Time (IST)

  • 1st Session: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Lunch Break: 5:00 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

  • 2nd Session: 5:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.

  • Tea Break: 7:40 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • 3rd Session: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

    Note: An extra 30 minutes may be added to ensure all overs are completed.

Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 3 Live Streaming:

In India, the South Africa Vs Australia, World Test Championship 25 Final will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website. On TV, the match will broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

In Australia, the match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. And, fans in South Africa will be able to watch the matches on SuperSport TV.

Australia Vs South Africa WTC Final Day 3: Playing XI

South Africa: 1. Aiden Markram, 2. Ryan Rickelton, 3. Wiaan Mulder, 4. Temba Bavuma (c), 5. Tristan Stubbs, 6. David Bedingham, 7. Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8. Marco Jansen, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Lungi Ngidi

Australia: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

