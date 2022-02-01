Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Cricket Australia Rubbishes Reports Of Heated Conversation With Justin Langer

It was earlier reported that Justin Langer was involved in "fiery" and "heated" meeting with Cricket Australia and that he was asked to reapply for his post.

Justin Langer's current contract as head coach of Australian team will end in June. - File Photo

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 1:08 pm

Cricket Australia on Tuesday rejected reports that the meeting with head coach Justin Langer over his future turned "fiery" and "heated" and that the former player was was told he may have to reapply for his job. (More Cricket News)

Langer, whose contract is due to end in June, met with CA's chief executive Nick Hockley and high performance manager Ben Oliver last week to discuss his future role.

Following the meeting local media reported that Langer, whose intense management style created a rift between him and the players, "went ballistic" when CA suggested the former Test opener may have to to reapply for his position.

However, CA has denied the "inaccurate" news report.

"There were a number of inaccuracies in a story written by Tom Morris on the Fox Sports website on Monday concerning a meeting between Australian men's team head coach Justin Langer, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley and EGM of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver on Friday," CA said in a statement.

"While we do not comment on confidential conversations, we felt on this occasion it was important to correct the record. 

"Among other false claims, we reject outright the assertion that the meeting was fiery or heated and that Justin was asked to reapply for his job."

Langer was appointed head coach in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 to overhaul the team's culture and regain the respect of the Australian public. 

His job had come under the scanner since Australia's disappointing loss to India in Tests last year but in the past few months he has guided the team to its maiden T20 World Cup title and a dominant 4-0 Ashes victory.

CA reiterated that talks of a contract extension were put on hold until after the Ashes series, which ended last month.

"Justin has always been contracted as Head Coach through to the middle of this year and we have consistently maintained that discussions around the future of the role would commence following the conclusion of the men's Ashes series."

"Friday's meeting was the first time that we had the opportunity to meet together in person, reflect on the team's success and discuss the road ahead."

"We will continue with this process and make an announcement once it is complete."

Langer has earlier expressed a desire to continue as head coach.

