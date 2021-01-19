January 19, 2021
Corona
AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: List Of India's Overseas Series Wins

India beat Australia in the fourth Test by three wickets to win series 2-1

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2021
Indian fans wave their flags as they cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane,
AP Photo/Tertius Pickard
2021-01-19T13:25:10+05:30

Injury-ravaged India registered their 21st away Test series win on Tuesday after breaching the 'Fortress Gabba' in the fourth match against Australia. The 3-wicket win in Brisbane also helped India win back-to-back Test wins in Australia.

Day 5 Highlights | Scorecard | News

Australia were unbeaten at The Gabba for 32 years. The West Indies were the last side to beat Australia at this venue, in 1988.

Here's a look at India's overseas Test series wins:

1. 1967-1968: New Zealand vs India (India 3-1/4 matches)
2. 1970-1971: West Indies vs India (India 1-0/5)
3. 1971: England vs India (India 1-0/3)
4. 1986: England vs India (India 2-0/3)
5. 1993-1994: Sri Lanka vs India (India 1-0/3)
6. 2000-2001: Bangladesh vs India (India 1-0/ one-off)
7. 2003-2004: Pakistan vs India (India 2-1/3)
8. 2004-2005: Bangladesh vs India (India 2-0/3)
9. 2005-2006: Zimbabwe vs India (India 2-0/2)
10. 2005-2006: West Indies vs India (India 1-0/4)
11. 2006-2007 Bangladesh vs India (India 1-0/2)
12. 2007: England vs India (India 1-0/3)
13. 2008-2009: New Zealand vs India (India 1-0/3)
14. 2009-2010: Bangladesh vs India (India 2-0/2)
15. 2010-2011: West Indies vs India (India 1-0/3)
16. 2015-2016: Sri Lanka vs India (India 2-1/3)
17. 2016-2017: West Indies vs India (India 2-0/4)
18. 2017-2018: Sri Lanka vs India (India 3-0/3)
19. 2018-2019: Australia vs India (India 2-1/4)
20. 2019-2020: West Indies vs India (India 2-0/2)
21. 2020-2021: Australia vs India (India 2-1/4)

This was India's 84th away Test series. They have lost 48 series, and there were 15 draws.

And this was India's 13th Test series in Australia and only the second win.

Rishabh Pant Brisbane Australia Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team

Outlook Videos