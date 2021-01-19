January 19, 2021
LIVE Cricket Scores, Australia Vs India, Fourth Test, Day 5: IND Need 328 At Gabba To Win Series

Follow here live cricket scores and live updates of Day 5 of the fourth and final Test between Australia vs India in Brisbane. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is tied 1-1

Tim Paine and Ajinkya Rahane
AP Photo
With rain predicted on Tuesday, Day 5 of the fourth and final Australia vs India Test match in Brisbane, a draw looks the most probable outcome of the Gabba Test. Weather permitting, Australia will do everything to push for a win, clinch the series 2-1 and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will be comfortable with a draw and it is unlikely the tourists will do anything foolish in chasing 324 on a wearing wicket and against an Aussie attack that can do damage at any point. India, will of course not forget "36 all out" in the first Test at Adelaide. India, minus Virat Kohli, have held their heads high in this series. The newcomers have been a jubilation and a draw will be a perfect way to end the series. Interestingly, India had scored 324 and lost by 16 runs in 1977. Australia have never lost a Test match at the Gabba. Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of Australia vs India, Day 5 from Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

