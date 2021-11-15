T20 World Cup: Australia Become Fifth Team To Lift Title – Statistical Highlights

Australia became the fifth team to win a T20 World Cup when they defeated Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by eight wickets in a high-octane final on Sunday in Dubai. It was Australia’s sixth World Cup title.
Australia are five-time ODI World Cup champions having won the title in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 editions. Sunday’s win also gave Australia their first T20 World Cup title. The last time Australia came close to winning a T20 World Cup title before Sunday was in 2010 when they were outclassed by England in the final.
West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016 while India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010) and Sri Lanka (2014) have won the tournament once each.
India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs to lift the inaugural trophy in Johannesburg.
Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final at Lord’s in 2009 to put their hands on the trophy for the first time.
England were the third team to lift the T20 World Cup. West Indies’ first title came in at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in 2012 before Carlos Brathwaite heroics in the final over gave them their second at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
ICC T20 World Cup Winners
Year-Venue-Winners-Runners-up-Margin
2007-South Africa-India-Pakistan- By 5 runs
2009-England-Pakistan-Sri Lanka-By 8 wickets
2010-West Indies-England-Australia-By-7 wickets
2012-Sri Lanka-West Indies-Sri Lanka-By 36 runs
2014-Bangladesh-Sri Lanka-India-By 6 wickets
2016-India-West Indies-England-By 4 wickets
2021-UAE and Oman-Australia-New Zealand-By 8 wickets
Player of the Match in T20 World Cup final
Irfan Pathan (IND) - 3/16 vs Pakistan
Shahid Afridi (PAK) - 54* & 1/20 vs Sri Lanka
Craig Kieswetter (ENG) – 63 vs Australia
Marlon Samuels (WI) -78 and 1/15 vs Sri Lanka
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 52* vs India
Marlon Samuels (WI) - 85* vs England
Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 77* vs New Zealand
Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cups
Shahid Afridi (PAK) in 2007
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) in 2009
Kevin Pietersen (ENG) in 2010
Shane Watson (AUS) in 2012
Virat Kohli (IND) in 2014
Virat Kohli (IND) in 2016
David Warner (AUS) in 2021