T20 World Cup: Australia Become Fifth Team To Lift Title – Statistical Highlights

Australia became the fifth team to win a T20 World Cup when they defeated Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by eight wickets in a high-octane final on Sunday in Dubai. It was Australia’s sixth World Cup title.

AUS vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

Australia are five-time ODI World Cup champions having won the title in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 editions. Sunday’s win also gave Australia their first T20 World Cup title. The last time Australia came close to winning a T20 World Cup title before Sunday was in 2010 when they were outclassed by England in the final.

West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016 while India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010) and Sri Lanka (2014) have won the tournament once each.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs to lift the inaugural trophy in Johannesburg.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final at Lord’s in 2009 to put their hands on the trophy for the first time.

England were the third team to lift the T20 World Cup. West Indies’ first title came in at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in 2012 before Carlos Brathwaite heroics in the final over gave them their second at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ICC T20 World Cup Winners

Year-Venue-Winners-Runners-up-Margin

2007-South Africa-India-Pakistan- By 5 runs

2009-England-Pakistan-Sri Lanka-By 8 wickets

2010-West Indies-England-Australia-By-7 wickets

2012-Sri Lanka-West Indies-Sri Lanka-By 36 runs

2014-Bangladesh-Sri Lanka-India-By 6 wickets

2016-India-West Indies-England-By 4 wickets

2021-UAE and Oman-Australia-New Zealand-By 8 wickets

Player of the Match in T20 World Cup final

Irfan Pathan (IND) - 3/16 vs Pakistan

Shahid Afridi (PAK) - 54* & 1/20 vs Sri Lanka

Craig Kieswetter (ENG) – 63 vs Australia

Marlon Samuels (WI) -78 and 1/15 vs Sri Lanka

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 52* vs India

Marlon Samuels (WI) - 85* vs England

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 77* vs New Zealand

Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cups

Shahid Afridi (PAK) in 2007

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) in 2009

Kevin Pietersen (ENG) in 2010

Shane Watson (AUS) in 2012

Virat Kohli (IND) in 2014

Virat Kohli (IND) in 2016

David Warner (AUS) in 2021