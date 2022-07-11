Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women's Cricket Team Announced - Check Full Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India women's squad for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member team. (More Cricket News)

Eight teams are competing in the event. India are in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. All the matches will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India take on Australia in the opener on July 29. It will be followed by matches against Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados on August 3.

The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for August 6. The losing semi-finalists will meet in the bronze medal match, and the winners in the final. Both the matches are scheduled for August 7.

This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event.

Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet Kaur' deputy. The BCCI has also named three standby players - Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh and Poonam Yadav.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.