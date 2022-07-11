Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women's Cricket Team Announced - Check Full Squad

The BCCI has named a 15-member India women's cricket team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India take on Australia in the opener on July 29.
India take on Australia in the opener on July 29. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 10:44 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India women's squad for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member team. (More Cricket News)

Eight teams are competing in the event. India are in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. All the matches will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India take on Australia in the opener on July 29. It will be followed by matches against Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados on August 3.

The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for August 6. The losing semi-finalists will meet in the bronze medal match, and the winners in the final. Both the matches are scheduled for August 7.

Related stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Mithali Raj Confident Of India Women Bagging A Medal In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen Hopes Indian Boxers To Win Four Gold In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: India To Send 215 Athletes To Birmingham

This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. 

Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet Kaur' deputy. The BCCI has also named three standby players - Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh and Poonam Yadav.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Tags

Sports Cricket Commonwealth Games 2022 India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games BCCI India Women's Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read