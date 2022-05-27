Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa Loses To Ding Liren In Final

R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian player to reach the final of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters tournament.

Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa Loses To Ding Liren In Final
R Praggnanandhaa had defeated the highly-rated Dutchman Anish Giri in the semifinal of Chessable Masters 2022. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 4:42 pm

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down fighting to world No.2 Ding Liren in the tie-break of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament final early on Friday. (More Chess News)

The 16-year-old from Chennai fought back to win the second set after having lost the opener. But then lost the two-game blitz tie-breaker.

Related stories

Chessable Masters: GM R Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Reach Final, Stuns Dutch Anish Giri

Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen For Second Time This Year

World Chess Body FIDE Suspends Russia, Belarus From Its Official Events

The Indian GM, who had lost the first set 1.5-2.5, hit back to win the second 2.5-1.5 and force the blitz tie-break.

The 29-year old Liren used his experience to trump Praggnanandhaa in the second of the tie-break games. After the first blitz game ended in stalemate, the Chinese player won the next in 49 moves to dash the Indian teenager's hopes.

Earlier in the second set which he needed to win to force a tie-break, Praggnanandhaa got the all-important victory in the second game in 79 moves. 

The next game saw the two dish out a 106-move draw before another stalemate meant the title would be decided by the tie-breaker.

After the final, the Indian prodigy's coach R B Ramesh praised his ward's efforts and wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Ding for beating both Pragg AND the mosquitoes! Proud of you @rpragchess, showed good nerves and character overall in tough situations."

The Indian GM had defeated the highly-rated Dutchman Anish Giri in the semifinal to become the first Indian player to reach the final of a Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event. 

He had beaten world No.1 Magnus Carlsen for a second time during the preliminary phase in which he finished fourth and got past Wei Yi of China in the quarterfinals.

Tags

Sports Chess Chessable Masters 2022 R Praggnanandhaa Ding Liren Magnus Carlsen R B Ramesh Anish Giri Wei Yi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read