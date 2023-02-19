Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Chennai Open: Max Purcell Claims Title After Come-From-Behind Win Over Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Chennai Open: Max Purcell Claims Title After Come-From-Behind Win Over Nicolas Moreno De Alboran

Purcell rallied from a set down to beat De Alboran 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in a final that lasted over three hours.

The Chennai Open win was Purcell's third singles title at the Challenger level.
The Chennai Open win was Purcell's third singles title at the Challenger level.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 7:51 pm

Australia's Max Purcell clinched the Chennai Open ATP Challenger singles title with a come-from-behind victory over American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in Chennai on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Purcell rallied from a set down to beat De Alboran 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in a final that lasted over three hours. 

De Alboran, who has been in good nick through the week, taking out the No.1 seed and subsequently Sumit Nagal, continued in the same vein in the first set. 

Serving powerfully and hitting powerfully from both flanks, the 25-year-old American claimed the set, without dropping serve despite facing four break points. A solitary break meant De Alboran went up by a set.

In the second, which saw the two players break each other's service once, Purcell, the 2022 Wimbledon doubles champion, edged his opponent in the tie-break.

The third set was also an evenly fought affair with the players holding serve till the ninth game. Purcell broke the American player's serve in the 10th game to seal the victory in the final and capture the title.

It was world No. 203 Purcell's third singles title at the Challenger level. 

Results: Singles - Final: Max Purcell (Australia) beat Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Sports Tennis Chennai Open ATP Challenger Max Purcell Nicolas Moreno De Alboran Sumit Nagal ATP Wimbledon
