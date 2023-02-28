Batting In India Is About Sticking To Plans And Methods For Long Periods: Steve Smith

Australia captain Steve Smith expects the Indore pitch, where the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Wednesday, to be another turner. Australia are currently trailing the Rohit Sharma-led hosts 2-0 in the four-match series. "It's pretty similar to the last two. It's pretty dry at both ends from six metres down. I dare say it will take some reasonable spin as the game wears on. I am not sure how much it will take to begin with. We will wait and see," he said. (More Cricket News)

Mitchell Starc will play for the first time in the series and Cameron Green is also expected to feature in the playing XI after recovering from a finger injury.

"With Green and Starc fit now, it provides us opportunities to go whichever way we want to go. We have got some options there," said Smith.

The visitors had an intense net session on Monday but not all batted a day before the game. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were among the ones who had a hit in the optional nets.

"In India, starting your innings is the most difficult of probably anywhere in the world. When you do face 30-40 balls, you can get a bit of a read on the wicket and the pace of the wicket.

"There are also some surprises. Some balls will skid. Some balls will spin. There is certainly always something happening. You've got to be really focused," he said further.

Part of Smith's gameplan against the spinners is to come down the track but DRS makes his task tougher with the LBW in play.

"It's certainly there and in play (DRS). For me in particular, I find it harder to come down the wicket to spinners. You can't pad the ball away because you can still be given out on DRS.

"Back in the day, if you were that far down the wicket, you probably weren't going to get given out. It changes a few things technically. But at the same time, you try to put that out of your mind and just play what's in front of you."



