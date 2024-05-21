Badminton

Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seventh seeded, notched up a fine 21-14 21-10 win over Huang and Liang, ranked 104, in the round of 32

India_AllSports/X
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved to the second round in Malaysia Masters. Photo: India_AllSports/X
info_icon

Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the second round of women's doubles competition after securing a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 here on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri, seventh seeded, notched up a fine 21-14 21-10 win over Huang and Liang, ranked 104, in the round of 32.

There were four Indians in men's singles qualification round but none could make the cut for the main draw.

PV Sindhu. - X/@pvsindhu1
Malaysia Masters Preview: Focus On PV Sindhu As She Looks To End Title Drought

BY PTI

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, who won his maiden BWF Super 100 title at Odisha Masters last December, beat Malaysia's Cheam June Wei 21-15 21-19 before going down 21-13 20-22 13-21 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at the World Junior Championships, beat compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-7 21-14 but lost 21-23 21-16 17-21 to Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.

Former World Junior Championships silver medallist S Sankar Subramanian suffered 12-21 17-21 to Rhustavito in the opening round of qualification.

A glimpse from the Malaysia Masters 2023. - X | Indonesia Badminton
Malaysia Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Shuttlers, Prize Money, Venue- All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In women's singles qualifiers, Tanya Hemanth went down 21-23 8-21 to Lin Sih Yun of Chinese Taipei.

In women's doubles, Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda lost 10-21 5-21 to Chinese Taipei's Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhij Yun to also bow out of the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap May 21: Singapore-Bound Flight Turbulence Kills 1, JP Nadda Says BJP Doesn't Need RSS, Vikrant Massey's 'Blackout' Trailer Released And More
  2. Congress Members Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi
  3. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  4. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  5. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pictures In Sarees
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan To Reportedly Feature Together For First Time In An Action Comedy Film
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  4. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  4. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  5. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus