Malaysia Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Shuttlers, Prize Money, Venue- All You Need To Know

The Malaysia Masters 2024 is back and the caravan of the top shuttlers from the world are gearing up for yet another Super 500 BWF tournament set to take place in between 21 to 26 May, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (More Badminton News)

The Malaysia Masters badminton tournament was inaugurated back in 2009 as one of the Grand Prix Gold events. However, in 2018 BWF categorized it as one of seven World Tour Super 500 events.

The event has served as a stage for numerous badminton stars to rise from dust to gold. Among them are the Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who left her mark with two gold medals, World No. 9 HS Prannoy, Malaysia's star Lee Chong Wei, and many more.

In a historic moment last year, India's top player HS Prannoy secured the men's singles title at the Malaysia Masters, becoming the Indian male player to achieve this feat. Sindu has won the women's singles titles two times in 2016 and 2019. Besides, Saina Nehwal added India's success in Malaysia by clinching the title in 2017.

This year, several India star players including Lakshya Sen who has already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat have withdrawn from the Malaysia Masters. Below are the names of the players who have announced their withdrawal from the event:

Lakshya Sen (Men’s singles)

Srikanth Kidambi (Men’s singles)

Priyanshu Rajawat (Men’s singles)

Sameer Verma (Men’s singles)

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila (Men’s doubles)

Where to watch Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500?

Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton matches will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

What is the prize money of Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500?

The prize money set for the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton tournament is USD 420,000. The amount will be distributed among the winners of each round.

What is the venue of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500?

All the badminton matches will be played at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

