Badminton

Malaysia Masters 2024: India's PV Sindhu Enters Semi-finals, To Take On PK Wardani Or B Ongbamrungphan

India’s PV Sindhu got the better of top seed Han Yue 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 as she made her way through to the semi-final of Malaysia Masters 2024

Badminton Photo
India's PV Sindhu. Badminton Photo
info_icon

India's star shuttler and badminton ace PV Sindhu moved to the semi-final of the Malaysia Masters 2024 after defeated Chinese player and top seed Han Yue in the quarter-final on Friday, May 24. Sindhu won the quarter-final bout 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 as she sealed her spot in the semis. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu will either face the winner of the other quarter-final tie between Singapore’s Putri Kusuma Wardani and Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

The 28-year-old went into the quarter-final clash on the back of her resounding victory over Republic of Korea's Sim Yu Jin. She had won 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 in 59 minutes.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, it wasn't good news for the other Indian shuttler as Ashmita Chaliha lost her quarter-final clash to sixth seed Zhang Yi Man 10-15, 15-21.

Sindhu, who last won the Singapore Open in 2022, gave a good account of herself during the 55-minute match as she broke off from 3-3 in the opening game to take a 11-5 cushion at the break.

The Chinese slowly made her way to 13-16 but Sindhu reeled off the remaining five straight points to take the opening game.

Stung by the reversal, Han zoomed to a 5-0 lead after the change of sides. She continued to dominate the proceedings as Sindhu struggled. The result was she jumped to a massive 15-2 advantage and despite some fightback from the Indian, Han comfortably took the match to the decider.

Sindhu gathered her wits in the third game to open up a massive 11-3 lead at the break, which proved decisive as Han just couldn't bridge the gap.

(With PTI inputs)

