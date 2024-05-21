Badminton

BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot

The star Indian men's badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have regained their top spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings

X | BAI Media
Indian men's double pair Satwik-Chirag in action at the Thailand Open 2024. Photo: X | BAI Media
info_icon

Indian badminton's superstar duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reclaimed their number one spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released following their victory at the Thailand Open last week. (More Badminton News)

Asian Games gold medalist duo, Satwik-Chirag lifted the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton trophy on May 19 in the men's doubles final. The Indian pair defeated Chinese duo of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in straight sets to another piece of silverware in their trophy-laden cabinet.

“So happy to win back in Thailand. We won our first Super series here as well as the Thomas Cup,” the Indian pair were quoted from their post-match interview.

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Thailand Open victory stage. - Badminton Photo.
Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The pair have now two Thailand Open titles to their name, first being in 2019.

Satwik-Chirag climbed up two spots to take the numero uno spot with 99.670 points, as per the latest updated rankings.

'Sat-Chi' pair have already clinched the French Open title this year in March and now will eye the 'big fish' - a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

