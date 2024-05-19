Badminton

Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty proved their superiority as they defeated the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi 21-15, 21-15 to win the Thailand Open title in the men’s doubles event on Sunday

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Thailand Open 2024, X photo
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose with the Thailand Open trophy. Photo: X/BadmintonJust
info_icon

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won the men's doubles title at the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament. The world No. 1 defeated the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi 21-15, 21-15 to clinch yet another silverware. (More Badminton News)

“So happy to win back in Thailand. We won our first Super series here as well as the Thomas Cup,” said the pair in the post-match interview.

The Indian duo, who would be India's best shot at medal contention at Paris Olympics, had clinched their maiden Super 500 title back in 2019 in the same land of Thailand.

In 2024, Satwik and Chirag have shone brightly, emerging as one of the most formidable contenders in the badminton world. They ended up as runners-up at the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 events, but remained determined to claim victory on the global stage. True to their words, they fulfilled their commitment by securing championship title at the French Super 750.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category - Photo: File
PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Among Seven Indian Shuttlers To Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Securing victory against the Chinese pair in the final round of the Thailand Open was not an easy task. In the first game, the World No.1 pair found themselves trailing 10-11. However, soon they took back the lead 12-11 at the mid-game interval. And from that point, the Indian duo maintained their momentum, extending their lead to 21-15 by the end of the first set.

In the second game, the Indian stars had the grip since the beginning, with a 5-point advantage in the first half and maintaining it till the end of the second, but not without hiccups. There was a moment when Chen-Leu rose to the opponent's challenge taking the lead by 1 point. However, mounting a comeback, Satwik-Chirag ended the game in just 46 minutes winning the round with the final score of 21-15.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  2. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  3. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  4. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
  5. Pune: 2 Persons Killed As Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle
Entertainment News
  1. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  2. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  3. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
  4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Aaradhya After Making Stunning Appearances At Cannes 2024
  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has THIS To Say About His Much Awaited Biopic On Sahir Ludhianvi
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  2. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  3. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  4. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
  5. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup