Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title

In the second game, the Indian stars had the grip since the beginning, with a 5-point advantage in the first half and maintaining it till the end of the second, but not without hiccups. There was a moment when Chen-Leu rose to the opponent's challenge taking the lead by 1 point. However, mounting a comeback, Satwik-Chirag ended the game in just 46 minutes winning the round with the final score of 21-15.