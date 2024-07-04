Lakshya Sen Withdraws From Canada Open: Pre-Olympic Strategy Or Visa Hiccup? - Reports

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen's attempt to reclaim his Canada Open crown this week hit a roadblock. According to a The Times of India report, His visa application stalled at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, forcing him to withdraw from the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament. (More Badminton News)
While Lakshya Sen's withdrawal from the Canada Open throws a wrench in his pre-Olympic preparations, the official reason for his absence remains unconfirmed.
Sen's camp has yet to comment on any potential impact this might have on his seeding for the Paris Games.
A report by The Bridge suggests it might be a strategic move focused on his Paris Olympic preparations.
Having already secured his Olympic qualification through strong semifinal finishes at the French Open and All-England Open this season, this withdrawal could allow Sen to optimize his training elsewhere.
In his absence, young gun Priyanshu Rajawat will take the lead for India. The rising star faced a tough test against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the Round of 32 on Wednesday but won the game. Now he will face Takuma Obayashi in Round of 16 on Thursday at 10:50pm IST.