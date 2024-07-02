Zhang Zhi Jie, a 17-year-old badminton player from China, died after collapsing on court during a match at the Asia Junior Championship late Sunday in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (More Badminton News)
Zhang was up against Japan's Kazuma Kawano and the scored was tied at 11-11 in the first game when the Chinese teen was taken ill. He suddenly collapsed face first on to the floor between points.
The teenager was rushed to the hospital but died later that night after repeated efforts to resuscitate him failed.
As per an AFP report, the victim experienced a sudden cardiac arrest which led to his death.
“Medical conclusions… indicated that the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest,” Broto Happy, spokesman for the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI), told a press conference in Yogyakarta.
“The world of badminton has lost a talented player,” Badminton Asia and the PBSI said in a statement.
The 17-year-old shuttler was playing badminton since his kindergarten days and joined China’s national youth team last year.
He won the singles title at the Dutch Junior International, a prestigious youth tournament, earlier this year.
China’s badminton association said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.
“Zhang Zhijie loved badminton and was an outstanding athlete of the national youth badminton team,” the CBA said in a statement.
Badminton World Federation also expressed condolences on the incident.
The world badminton governing body said it was “saddened by the loss of emerging badminton talent Zhang Zhijie”.
“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, his teammates, to the Chinese Badminton Association, and the entire Chinese badminton community,” it said in a statement.
Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu took to X to offer condolences to Zhang's family.
"Absolutely heartbreaking news coming from the Junior Asian Badminton Championships about the loss of young badminton player Zhang Zhi Jie. I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang's family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today."