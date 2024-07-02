Badminton

Chinese Badminton Player, 17, Dies After Collapsing On Court In Asia Junior Championship Match

Zhang was up against Japan's Kazuma Kawano and the scored was tied at 11-11 in the first game when the Chinese teen was taken ill. He suddenly collapsed face first on to the floor between points

Unsplash
Representative image showing a shuttle and a badminton racket. Photo: Unsplash
info_icon

Zhang Zhi Jie, a 17-year-old badminton player from China, died after collapsing on court during a match at the Asia Junior Championship late Sunday in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (More Badminton News)

Zhang was up against Japan's Kazuma Kawano and the scored was tied at 11-11 in the first game when the Chinese teen was taken ill. He suddenly collapsed face first on to the floor between points.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital but died later that night after repeated efforts to resuscitate him failed.

As per an AFP report, the victim experienced a sudden cardiac arrest which led to his death.

“Medical conclusions… indicated that the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest,” Broto Happy, spokesman for the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI), told a press conference in Yogyakarta.

PV Sindhu celebrates her victory over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the Malaysia Masters semi-finals on Saturday (May 25, 2024). - Badminton Photo
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: PV Sindhu Sharpens Skills For Third Olympic Medal, Eyes Gold

BY PTI

“The world of badminton has lost a talented player,” Badminton Asia and the PBSI said in a statement.

The 17-year-old shuttler was playing badminton since his kindergarten days and joined China’s national youth team last year.

He won the singles title at the Dutch Junior International, a prestigious youth tournament, earlier this year.

China’s badminton association said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Zhang Zhijie loved badminton and was an outstanding athlete of the national youth badminton team,” the CBA said in a statement.

Badminton World Federation also expressed condolences on the incident.

The world badminton governing body said it was “saddened by the loss of emerging badminton talent Zhang Zhijie”.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, his teammates, to the Chinese Badminton Association, and the entire Chinese badminton community,” it said in a statement.

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu took to X to offer condolences to Zhang's family.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news coming from the Junior Asian Badminton Championships about the loss of young badminton player Zhang Zhi Jie. I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang's family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign