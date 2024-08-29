Badminton

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant, Suhas, Tarun Make Winning Start; Manasi, Mandeep Bow Out

Nitesh, 29, who hails from Karnal district in Haryana, and young Thulasimathi, a veterinary science student from Tamil Nadu who had won the mixed doubles bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year, encountered little challenge in the first game and at one stage they were leading by seven points

sukant kadam para badminton thomas cup 2022 X
Indian para-badminton player Sukant Kadam. Photo: X | @Anmolkakkar27
info_icon

India's Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun notched up contrasting wins in their respective opening men’s singles SL4 group matches to make a resounding start to their campaign in para-badminton competition at the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Sukant, 31, who had suffered a knee injury after a bad fall on a cricket field when he was just 10, recovered from an opening game reversal to emerge 17-21 21-15 22-20 winner over Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in his opening Group B match. He fought back from 16-20 down in the decider by reeling off six points on the trot.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas, on the other hand, hardly broke any sweat as he zoomed past Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani 21-7 21-5 in his group A match which lasted just 22 minutes.

Playing in his second Olympics, Tarun, who had badly injured his knee after an accident while playing football, defeated Brazil's Oliveira Rogerio Junior Xavier 21-17 21-19 in men's singles SL4 group D match.

In SL4, athletes who demonstrate lower limb impairment and minor balance problems in walking or running compete.

Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan also had a winning start as they had little difficulty overcoming compatriots Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the opening mixed doubles group stage (SL3-SU5).

Nitesh and Thulasimathi won the Group A contest 21-14, 21-17 in 31 minutes.

Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam. - Photo: X | Indian Sports Honours
Sukant Kadam: Debutant Hopes For India's Podium Sweep In SL4 Badminton At Paris Paralympics 2024

BY Jagdish Yadav

However, Mandeep Kaur and Manasi Joshi lost their respective women's singles (SL3) group stage matches.

The mixed doubles duo of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre, seeded second, also lost their SH6 group stage match in straight games to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon.

Manasi, a 2019 world champion, whose leg was amputated after suffering a road accident in 2011, did well to pocket the opening game but couldn't sustain the pressure on her rival to go down 21-16 13-21 18-21 to Indonesia's Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh in group A.

Mandeep, who switched to badminton from arm wrestling after undergoing a surgery which helped her to walk straight in 2018, lost 8-21 14-21 against Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji in a group B match.

SL3 is for athletes with severe levels of lower limb disability, which requires them to play on a half-width court.

Para badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj. - X | Suhas LY
India At Paralympic Games 2024: IAS Officer Suhas LY 'Sacrificed' Personal Life For Para-Badminton Success

BY PTI

In Group B, Sivarajan and Nithya gave a tough challenge to the American pair before going down 21-23, 11-21 in 35 minutes in the SH6 category.

SH6 is for players of short stature.

Nitesh, 29, who hails from Karnal district in Haryana, and young Thulasimathi, a veterinary science student from Tamil Nadu who had won the mixed doubles bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year, encountered little challenge in the first game and at one stage they were leading by seven points.

Unable to counter the pair's net play and deep tosses, Suhas and Palak quickly found themselves trailing, losing the game in just 14 minutes.

The second game too went on similar lines with Palak clearly not able to match the prowess of her senior partner on the court and giving away points.

SU5 players have significant impairments in their upper limbs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
  2. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score: Hosts 97/3 At Lunch; Duckett Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya As Visitors Fightback At Lord's
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
Football News
  1. England's Kieran Trippier Announces International Retirement
  2. All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals
  3. Juventus Complete Signing Of Tuen Koopmeiners From Atalanta
  4. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  5. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IC-814 On Netflix: Throwback To The 1999 Indian Airlines Flight Hijack
  2. What Caused Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue To Collapse | Expert Explains
  3. Kangana Ranaut Slams SAD-A's Simranjit Mann For 'She Can Tell How Rape Happens' Remark
  4. AMMA, The ‘Mother’ Who Failed Its Wards 
  5. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
  2. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign