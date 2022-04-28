Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enter Quarter-finals

In the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 quarter-final, PV Sindhu will meet third seed Chinese He Bing Jiao.

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enter Quarter-finals
PV Sindhu had defeated He Bing Jiao for a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:51 am

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Championships after beating lowly-ranked Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore in straight games in the women's singles competition in Manila, Philippines on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The fourth seeded Indian, who had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition, defeated Jaslyn Hooi, ranked 100th, 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with third seed Chinese He Bing Jiao, whom she had beaten for a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu has a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bing Jiao, whom she has beaten twice in the last two meetings.

Related stories

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Round 2

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Enters Second Round

Live Streaming Of Badminton Asia Championships 2022: All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

The third seeded Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the quarterfinals with a 21-17 21-15 win over Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

The world number 7 Indian pairing will face next either fifth seeded Malaysian Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik or the Singaporean duo of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jun Liang Andy Kwek.

Tags

Sports Badminton Badminton Asia Championships 2022 India Badminton PV Sidhu He Bing Jiao Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read