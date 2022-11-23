Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Aarshdeep Singh Thanks Senior Bowlers For Teaching Him The Tricks Of The Trade

The young left-arm seamer ended with 4 wickets in two matches of the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of New Zealand opener Finn Allen in the 3rd T20I.
Updated: 23 Nov 2022 8:35 pm

Young India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh says the tricks of the trade he has learnt from senior pros like Bhuvneshwar Kumar have helped him add variety to his bowling. (More Cricket News)

Arshdeep (4/37) registered career-best T20I figures on Tuesday against New Zealand in the rain-affected third match of the series, which ended in a rare tie via Duckworth-Lewis method in Napier.

"I always try to learn from the senior bowlers in the team (on knuckle ball), just like I am learning the hard length from you and the knuckle ball from Bhuvi bhai (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and yorkers from (Mohammed) Shami bhai," Arshdeep said in an interaction with Siraj on bcci.tv.  

"I always try to improve myself every day and contribute for the team whenever needed and hope to step up and perform well."      

Arshdeep was on the verge of taking a hat-trick towards the close of New Zealand innings, removing Daryl Mithcell and Ish Sodhi in the first two deliveries of the 19th over, but failed to achieve the feat in the end.

New Zealand lost Adam Milne in the next ball, but it was from a direct hit from Siraj from backward point. 

"I even had a thought that I can take a hat-trick or a five-wicket haul. But you did make a run-out and gave a team hat-trick. The seniors advised me to bowl length and slower balls to deceive the opponent," Arshdeep said.      

Siraj, who also registered career-best figures of 4/17 in Tuesday's match, said his plan to bowl hard lengths paid rich dividends for him. 

"It feels great to perform like this for the country. I have been preparing myself for a long time to bowl hard length. It was not easy to bowl hard length here. My simple plan was to play hard length," Siraj said.  

"Representing India is a different feeling altogether. My target in T20s is to pick up wickets but I always try to give less runs."

