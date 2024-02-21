The curtains went up on the second and final chapter of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 with snowflakes sweeping the iconic Gulmarg Club on Wednesday evening. The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik and the Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the meet. The first part of the Winter Games were held in Ladakh for the first time from Feb 2-6. (More Sports News)