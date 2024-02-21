The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) has been a happy hunting space for Sudan’s Riek Gatkuoth, who landed in Guwahati as a member of the defending champion unit. (More Sports News)

Gatkuoth is part of Jain University, which went down narrowly to Panjab University 87-89 in the semi-finals of the men’s basketball events in the ongoing KIUG 2023 Ashtalakshmi.

Gatkuoth, who was born in South Sudan but brought up in Kenya, joined the Jain University two years back, and has already been part of the gold medal-winning team in the previous edition. The heartbreak in Guwahati, however, keeps him motivated, as he’s looking forward to another year at the university, and possibly another shot at a podium finish.