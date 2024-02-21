Sports

Khelo India University Games: Sudanese Cager Riek Gatkuoth Eyeing Another Title

Defending champions Jain University lost to Panjab varsity 87-89 in the semi-finals of the Khelo India Games 2023 at Guwahati, but their 23-year-old Sudanese member Riek Gatkuoth is looking forward to another shot at a podium finish

Outlook Sports Desk
February 21, 2024

Jain University cager Riek Gatkuoth attempts to block a University of Rajasthan player during the bronze medal qualifiers of the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi in Guwahati. Photo: Khelo India
The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) has been a happy hunting space for Sudan’s Riek Gatkuoth, who landed in Guwahati as a member of the defending champion unit. (More Sports News)

Gatkuoth is part of Jain University, which went down narrowly to Panjab University 87-89 in the semi-finals of the men’s basketball events in the ongoing KIUG 2023 Ashtalakshmi.

Gatkuoth, who was born in South Sudan but brought up in Kenya, joined the Jain University two years back, and has already been part of the gold medal-winning team in the previous edition. The heartbreak in Guwahati, however, keeps him motivated, as he’s looking forward to another year at the university, and possibly another shot at a podium finish.

“I am originally from South Sudan but I grew up in Kenya till high school then I came to India and joined Jain University in Bangalore. This is not only my second year in Jain University but also my second Khelo India University Games, hopefully one more year is there. Last year we won the gold medal,” Gatkuoth said.

It’s been almost a decade since the now 23-year-old took up the sport back home, where he feels the competition level is tough despite lack of good infrastructure.

Riek Gatkuoth of Jain University in action against University of Rajasthan during the bronze medal qualifier at Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi.
Riek Gatkuoth of Jain University in action against University of Rajasthan during the bronze medal qualifier at Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi. Photo: Khelo India
“Most of the equipments are not there and also there are no good courts. But the competition is tough there. Let’s say there is a court when you go to play, you will find like tall players, strongly-built players, competition would be tough compared to India that’s how I feel,” he said.

Gatkuoth, who looks up to the legendary Kevin Durant as his role model, landed in India after his plans of travelling to Canada for training got derailed. “My brother was already in India pursuing engineering, and I was supposed to go to Canada for further training. But the process got delayed so my dad sent me to India for doing BCA,” he explained.

Commenting on his experience of featuring at the prestigious KIUG, Gatkuoth said, “Khelo India is one of the best tournaments I know, with the best of facilities along with good referees and medical facilities”.

