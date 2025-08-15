Villarreal Vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture On TV And Online

Real Oviedo start their La Liga campaign against Villarreal
Villarreal vs Real Oviedo to be held at Estadio de la Ceramica
Streaming and telecast info listed below
Newly-promoted Real Oviedo start their La Liga 2025-26 campaign with an away fixture against Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica on Friday (August 15, 2025). Watch the Villarreal vs Real Oviedo live football match tonight.
It will be a tough test for Real Oviedo in their first Spanish top-flight match in 24 years. In their last La Liga outing, in the 2000-21 season, the Goths from Asturias lost the thrilling relegation battle involving at least nine teams. They finished 18th with 41 points, while the six teams above them were separated by one point, 43 to 42.
Oviedo finished the La Liga 2 2024-25 season third with 75 points, then navigated the promotion play-offs, successfully. In the semi-final, they beat Almeria (2-1, 1-1) to set up a final date with Mirandes, whom they leapfrogged in the final season table on goal difference.
Oviedo lost the first leg, 1-0, but Serbian Veljko Paunovic, who assumed the managerial role in March 2025, eventually helped the team fulfil their promotion dreams, and how? In the return leg, in front of the home crowd, they beat Mirandes 3-1 to seal a 3-2 win aggregate.
Villarreal, meanwhile, kept pace with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao in the fight for the third-place finish, a position of pride in La Liga now, even as eventual champions FC Barcelona and their bitter El Clasico rivals Real Madrid continued to tussle for the ultimate prize.
Marcelino's Yellow Submarine eventually lost the battle, settling for fifth place despite collecting the same points, 70, as fourth-place Bilbao (on head-to-head). That, however, didn't compromise their European aspirations as La Liga earned an additional Champions League spot thanks to Spain's boosted UEFA coefficient rankings of national associations.
Villarreal vs Real Oviedo Head-To-Head Record
Villarreal and Real Oviedo have met nine times previously, and the former lead the head-to-head record 3-1. Five Villarreal vs Real Oviedo matches have ended in draws.
The two Spanish sides last met in a competitive setting in February 2001. Villareal won that La Liga encounter 3-1.
Villarreal vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming
When to watch Villarreal vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture?
The Villarreal vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture will be played on Saturday, 16 August at 1am IST.
Where to watch Villarreal vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture?
The 2025/26 La Liga season will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no live broadcast of the matches in India.