East Bengal FC, AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Preview: Group, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

East Bengal FC are participating in the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26
The Indian club are in Group alongside reigning holders, Wuhan Jiangda WFC
Live streaming info listed
Kolkata-based East Bengal FC get their AFC Women's Champions League 2025 campaign underway from Monday, November 17 when they take on Iran's Bam Khatoon FC in Group B.
The opening game against Bam Khatoon FC will be a tough contest for the Indian girls, who are a record 11-time domestic champions of Iran and finished as quarter-finalists in the tournament last season.
The Group B also features China's Wuhan Jiangda WFC. The Chinese club are five-time WSL champions and are the current holders of the AFC Women's Champions League after winning it last season.
The other club in the group are Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf, who are making their debut in the tournament.
AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26: East Bengal Schedule
November 17, Monday: Bam Khatoon FC vs East Bengal FC - 12:30 PM
November 20, Thursday: East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda WFC - 12:30 PM
November 23, Sunday: East Bengal FC vs PFC Nasaf - 12:30 PM
(Timings are IST)
AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch East Bengal FC Matches?
One can catch the live streaming of East Bengal’s AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 preliminary stage matches on the FanCode app and website in India.