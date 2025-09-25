FC Barcelona Vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca Out To Cut Real Madrid's Lead In Battle For Top Spot

FC Barcelona Vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca are away to Real Oviedo in matchday 6 in the La Liga 2025-26. Catch the live scores and updates from the Spanish football league match at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
FC Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview
Barcelona return to La Liga action with a home fixture against Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff Photo: AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 6 fixture of the La Liga 2025-26 match between FC Barcelona and Real Oviedo on Friday, September 26 at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium. Despite being the hosts, Real Oviedo are currently 18th in the points table in the current season whereas Barca are unbeaten but lie in the second spot. Catch the live scores and updates from the Spanish football league match at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, right here
Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona Live Score, La Liga Updates: H2H

Total matches: 16

Real Oviedo won: 4

Barcelona won: 10

Draws: 2

Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona Live Score, La Liga Updates: Match Details

  • Location: Oviedo, Spain

  • Stadium: Carlos Tartiere

  • Date: Friday, September 26

  • Kick-off Time: 01:00 a.m. IST 

Published At:
Tags

