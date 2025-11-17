Italy Vs Norway Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Pio Esposito Scores To Hand ITA Lead Against NOR

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Second Half Underway
Second-half underway at San Siro and still no breakthrough for the NOR side.
Italy 1-0 Norway 50'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: First Half Ends
First Half ends, Italy 1, Norway 0.
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: HT Soon
Italy are enjoying a possession of 64.1% but have only one goal to show. Norway won't mind this at all.
Italy 1-0 Norway 41'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Azzuri Will Look To Add More
The scoreline still remains 1-0 but the hosts would look to add more before the HT interval.
Italy 1-0 Norway 36'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Haaland Kept Quiet
Man City and Norway star forward Erling Haaland has been kept quiet by the Italian defenders tonight. However, there's a lot more time left in this game and the forward will look to grab a goal or two.
Italy 1-0 Norway 27'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: All Azzuri At The Moment
Italy are all on the attack now and want some more goals before the HT interval. Impossible task this but never say never in football.
Italy 1-0 Norway 21'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Pio Esposito Scores
Some start for the former World Champions as Pio Esposito scores to give Azzuri the lead. Still they need more 8 goals to get in this contest.
Italy 1-0 Norway 11'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Matteo Politano With An Early Chance
Uh-oh! Nice chance for the Azzuri to get an early goal and it falls to the feet of Matteo Politano, who fires it wide.
Italy 0-0 Norway 5'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Away At San Siro
And we are away at the San Siro between Italy and Norway.
Italy 0-0 Norway 1'
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Minutes Away From KO
We are minutes away from kick-off at the San Siro between Italy and Norway.
Italy 0-0 Norway
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Team News
Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Match Details
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: San Siro Stadium
Date: Monday, November 17
Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST