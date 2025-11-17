Italy Vs Norway Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Pio Esposito Scores To Hand ITA Lead Against NOR

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Italy vs Israel | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Hello and welcome to a mouth-watering clash between Italy and Norway in the Group I, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the San Siro. Azzuri need a big win if they are to seal their WC spot whereas Norway have already qualified for the marquee tournament. Follow the live score and updates from the ITA vs NOR, football qualifying match at the San Siro, right here

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2025, 02:25:34 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Second Half Underway Second-half underway at San Siro and still no breakthrough for the NOR side. Italy 1-0 Norway 50'

17 Nov 2025, 02:06:19 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: First Half Ends First Half ends, Italy 1, Norway 0.

17 Nov 2025, 01:59:39 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: HT Soon Italy are enjoying a possession of 64.1% but have only one goal to show. Norway won't mind this at all. Italy 1-0 Norway 41'

17 Nov 2025, 01:53:34 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Azzuri Will Look To Add More The scoreline still remains 1-0 but the hosts would look to add more before the HT interval. Italy 1-0 Norway 36'

17 Nov 2025, 01:45:08 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Haaland Kept Quiet Man City and Norway star forward Erling Haaland has been kept quiet by the Italian defenders tonight. However, there's a lot more time left in this game and the forward will look to grab a goal or two. Italy 1-0 Norway 27'

17 Nov 2025, 01:37:21 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: All Azzuri At The Moment Italy are all on the attack now and want some more goals before the HT interval. Impossible task this but never say never in football. Italy 1-0 Norway 21'

17 Nov 2025, 01:31:14 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Pio Esposito Scores Some start for the former World Champions as Pio Esposito scores to give Azzuri the lead. Still they need more 8 goals to get in this contest. Italy 1-0 Norway 11'

17 Nov 2025, 01:26:02 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Matteo Politano With An Early Chance Uh-oh! Nice chance for the Azzuri to get an early goal and it falls to the feet of Matteo Politano, who fires it wide. Italy 0-0 Norway 5'

17 Nov 2025, 01:18:53 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Away At San Siro And we are away at the San Siro between Italy and Norway. Italy 0-0 Norway 1'

17 Nov 2025, 01:14:15 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Minutes Away From KO We are minutes away from kick-off at the San Siro between Italy and Norway. Italy 0-0 Norway

17 Nov 2025, 12:47:48 am IST Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Team News Starting XI: 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲 🆚 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲 💥✨ pic.twitter.com/Y7Lm2nKptt — RazedFootball (@RazedFootball) November 16, 2025