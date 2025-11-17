Italy Vs Norway Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Pio Esposito Scores To Hand ITA Lead Against NOR

Italy Vs Norway Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the live score and updates from the ITA vs NOR, football qualifying match at the San Siro, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifying Group I soccer match Italy vs Israel photo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Italy vs Israel | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Hello and welcome to a mouth-watering clash between Italy and Norway in the Group I, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the San Siro. Azzuri need a big win if they are to seal their WC spot whereas Norway have already qualified for the marquee tournament. Follow the live score and updates from the ITA vs NOR, football qualifying match at the San Siro, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Second Half Underway

Second-half underway at San Siro and still no breakthrough for the NOR side.

Italy 1-0 Norway 50'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: First Half Ends

First Half ends, Italy 1, Norway 0.

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: HT Soon

Italy are enjoying a possession of 64.1% but have only one goal to show. Norway won't mind this at all.

Italy 1-0 Norway 41'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Azzuri Will Look To Add More

The scoreline still remains 1-0 but the hosts would look to add more before the HT interval.

Italy 1-0 Norway 36'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Haaland Kept Quiet

Man City and Norway star forward Erling Haaland has been kept quiet by the Italian defenders tonight. However, there's a lot more time left in this game and the forward will look to grab a goal or two.

Italy 1-0 Norway 27'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: All Azzuri At The Moment

Italy are all on the attack now and want some more goals before the HT interval. Impossible task this but never say never in football.

Italy 1-0 Norway 21'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Pio Esposito Scores

Some start for the former World Champions as Pio Esposito scores to give Azzuri the lead. Still they need more 8 goals to get in this contest.

Italy 1-0 Norway 11'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Matteo Politano With An Early Chance

Uh-oh! Nice chance for the Azzuri to get an early goal and it falls to the feet of Matteo Politano, who fires it wide.

Italy 0-0 Norway 5'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Away At San Siro

And we are away at the San Siro between Italy and Norway.

Italy 0-0 Norway 1'

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Minutes Away From KO

We are minutes away from kick-off at the San Siro between Italy and Norway.

Italy 0-0 Norway

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Team News

Italy Vs Norway Live Score: Match Details

  • Location: Milan, Italy

  • Stadium: San Siro Stadium

  • Date: Monday, November 17

  • Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST

Published At:
