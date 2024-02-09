The Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Sports Complex ice rink in Leh, situated amidst the majestic Himalayas, made a historic debut with the just-concluded first chapter of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024. This rink is India's first natural ice hockey arena built to international standards. (More Sports News)

Popularly known as the NDS ice hockey rink, it stands as a testament to Ladakh's dedication for sporting infrastructure. With a seating capacity of 3,000, it offers spectators a front-row seat to the exhilarating clashes of ice hockey talent. Spanning an impressive 60 metres by 30 metres, the Olympic-sized rink's dimensions adhere to international standards, ensuring a level-playing field for athletes and teams alike.