'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday was seen receiving a rousing welcome by the paty members including Delhi minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alongside a massive crowd of AAP supporters who also gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome Sisodia as the Supreme Court granted him a bail today.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia after coming out of Tihar Jail |
AAP leader Manish Sisodia after coming out of Tihar Jail | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After seventeen long months since his arrest in the Delhi Excise Police scam, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail as the Supreme Court granted him a bail on Friday.

Sisodia was seen receiving a rousing welcome by the paty members including Delhi minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alongside a massive crowd of AAP supporters who also gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 - X/@msisodia
Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I have not endured the pain in these 17 months, you all have suffered it. I know that the number of people in this country who love me have increased manifold in these 17 months," said the AAP leader while addressing the mass gathered to welcome him after walking out of Tihar Jail.

"I am unable to understand how we will repay the debt on us by Babasaheb Ambedkar... Back then, he had decided that if a dictatorial government puts innocent people in jail, the Constitution will save them," he further added.

Supreme Court reserves order on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea - null
'Where Is End Of Tunnel': SC Asks CBI, ED As It Reserves Order On Manish Sisodia Bail Plea In Excise Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Feeling indebted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar after this order. We have brought this legal battle to its logical end constitutionally. Also grateful to SC that used power of Constitution to give tight slap on dictatorship", the ex-Deputy CM of Delhi said.

AAP Party leader Manish Sisodia arrives to meet family from Tihar Jail - (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle

BY Outlook Web Desk

Arvind Kejriwal's trusted party member Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 over his alleged involvement in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. Since then, his bail application faced seven rejections.

