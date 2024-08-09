Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle

On August 9, a Supreme Court bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan granted bail to Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. The bench stated that Sisodia had been in jail for 17 months without trial. He was lodged in Tihar Jail since March 2023 for an alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. Here is a series of events that took place in the case so far.