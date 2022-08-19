Would Burst `Handi' Of Corruption In BMC: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the BJP would soon "burst the Handi of corruption" in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BJP leader was speaking at a Dahi Handi event in the city.

The Mumbai civic body was controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena before its term ended. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for more than 30 years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started breaking the Handi of corruption. We will also burst the Handi of corruption in the BMC," Fadnavis said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on this occasion took a swipe at Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray who won the 2017 Assembly election from Worli in the city.

“I want to thank Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis for relaxing all the restrictions on the celebration of Hindu festivals....not only in Worli, but in many parts of Mumbai you (Shiv Sena) have won elections because of our support," he said.

“This time the BJP's lotus will bloom on the BMC,” Shelar added.

