Under-Construction House Collapse Claims Lives Of 6 In Ooty

In Lovedale near Ooty, Tamil Nadu, a tragic incident occurred at a construction site where six workers lost their lives due to a building collapse. The workers who lost their lives are Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36), and Radha (38).
Two other workers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital, while one worker remains trapped under the debris. Ooty Police reported ongoing rescue efforts at the site, while Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the unfortunate deaths of the six individuals.
