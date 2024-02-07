National

Under-Construction House Collapse Claims Lives Of 6 In Ooty

Six workers tragically lost their lives and one remains missing after an under-construction house collapsed in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 7, 2024

Building collapsed in Ooty. | Twitter/ANI

In Lovedale near Ooty, Tamil Nadu, a tragic incident occurred at a construction site where six workers lost their lives due to a building collapse. The workers who lost their lives are Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36), and Radha (38).

Two other workers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital, while one worker remains trapped under the debris. Ooty Police reported ongoing rescue efforts at the site, while Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the unfortunate deaths of the six individuals.

More details awaited.........

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement