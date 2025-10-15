Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

The story of women in the Sangh is, therefore, not one of simple exclusion. It is the story of a paradox—of autonomy granted and centrality denied, of empowerment defined through duty, of leadership achieved outside the core but never within it. As the RSS steps into its second century, the question can no longer be deferred. If women already constitute one-fifth of the leadership across the Parivar, if they have carried the weight of mobilisation in moments of ideological crisis, if they are indispensable for sustaining the organisation abroad, then can their absence from the RSS itself endure indefinitely? What would it mean—for the Sangh, for Indian politics and for Indian society—if the next century were to witness not only women in the ecosystem but women at the very heart of the RSS?