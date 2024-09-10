National

Woman Officer Accuses IAF Wing Commander Of Rape; Claims Investigation Delays

The woman officer has reported experiencing ongoing harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture over the past two years, primarily at the hands of authorities at the Air Force Station in Srinagar.

IAF wing commander accused of raping junior female officer
IAF wing commander accused of raping junior female officer
info_icon

An FIR has been filed against a Wing Commander after a female flying officer accused him of rape. Both officers are currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The Indian Air Force stated it is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

PTI reported that the FIR was filed under "relevant sections of the law" at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday after the complaint.

A senior IAF official told PTI, "We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," .

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors hang a giant poster from the roof of the R G Kar College - | Photo: PTI
A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands

BY Trisha Majumder

The woman officer has reported experiencing ongoing harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture over the past two years, primarily at the hands of authorities at the Air Force Station in Srinagar.

She claims these abuses have been a persistent issue throughout her time at the station.

Woman Officer Alleges Bias, Delay In Investigation At Air Force Station

According to Indian Express report, the woman has revealed in her complaint that after a New Year’s Party at the Officers’ Mess in Srinagar on December 31, 2023, she was forced into performing a sexual act by the Wing Commander.

She said the assault occurred around 2 am on January 1 when the Wing Commander invited her to his room under the pretext of giving her a New Year gift.

The officer was quoted by IE saying, “I went into a mental shock being new to the atmosphere in the forces. I was embarrassed and… broken to that extent … lacking courage to report. I can’t describe the mental agony, being an unmarried girl… treated in such a heinous manner… the incident and nightmares put me in the dilemma of whether to discuss or be quiet, finally I took a call and decided to fight."

Further, the officer claimed that her complaint was not taken seriously by the senior IAF officers of the station.

Expressing frustration over the slow response of the Air Force Station in assembling an Internal Committee (IC) to investigate her case, she elaborated that the IC was only formed on April 2, 2024 and accused the station of being bias towards the accused and delaying her medical examination until the investigation's final day.

She also claimed that her request to summon a witness who had been removed from the camp area was ignored, despite providing evidence of false statements from other witnesses.

Mahila Congress activists stage a protest demanding a case against the perpetrators named in the Hema Committee report, - | Photo: PTI
Hema Committee Lifts The Veil On Sexual Exploitation And 'Mafia' Control In Malayalam Film Industry

BY Shahina K. K.

The IC reportedly concluded the investigation on May 15 but deemed the case inconclusive due to a lack of eyewitnesses.

The officer stated that no action has been taken or communicated to her since then, leading her to file an FIR with the J&K Police as a result of the IAF’s inaction.

This incident surfaces at a time when the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at her workplace in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ignited nationwide protests and call for casework by fellow doctors in Bengal demanding justice for the victim and better safety measure for female employees.

Safety of women continues to be a far fetched reality in India as reports of sexual harassment at workplaces surface almost everyday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul
  2. England Name Uncapped Duo In Test Squad For Pakistan Tour In October
  3. England Test Tour Of Pakistan: Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley Included In 17-Member Squad
  4. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: England Name Three Debutants In Playing XI Against Australia
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
Football News
  1. FC Goa Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  2. England Vs Finland: Harry Kane Targeting 100 Goals Ahead Of Landmark Appearance For Nations League Clash
  3. ISL 2024-25 Fixtures: Key Dates For Kolkata, Southern Derbies Revealed - All You Need To Know
  4. Hyderabad FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  5. Memphis Depay Seals Corinthians Move After Atletico Madrid Exit
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  2. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  3. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  4. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  5. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
Hockey News
  1. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  2. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special NIA Court Grants Interim Bail To MP Engineer Rashid In Terror Funding Case Till October 2
  2. Day In Pics: September 10, 2024
  3. Monsoon Fury: IMD Issues Rain Alerts, Warns Of Flash Flood In Several States
  4. St Stephen's vs DU: Delhi HC Allows 7 Students To Attend Classes At College | What's The Dispute About
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi Against Cong's Vinesh Phogat | Full Candidate List
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  2. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  3. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
  4. First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates
  5. ‘Nothing Resembling An Adequate Response To The Crisis Of Afghan Women’: Heather Barr Of Human Rights Watch 
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs