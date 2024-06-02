National

Woman Kidnap Case: SIT Searching For Bhavani Revanna

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said a search is on to "arrest" Bhavani, who is found "absconding". She is hiding somewhere and will be arrested soon, he added.

Representational Image
SIT searching for Bhavani Revanna | Photo: Representational Image
The Special Investigation Team carried out searches at various locations in the last 24 hours looking for Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, in connection with a woman kidnap case as she was not present at her residence at Holenarasipura in Hassan district, sources said on Sunday.

"They (Special Investigation Team) are searching for her (Bhavani) to arrest her. It's not known where she is. She will be arrested once she is found. It is a due process of law and nothing else," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The SIT had issued a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at her home on June 1 as there was a need to question her in the kidnap case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son. When a team of SIT sleuths reached Bhavani’s house, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, she was not present.

Two women lawyers reached 'Chennambika Nilaya' on Saturday evening and met the SIT officials. They did not disclose the purpose behind the meeting. It is learnt that Bhavani had communicated through her lawyers that she was unwell and would appear before them (SIT) shortly.

Bhavani's husband and Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna is on bail in the same case. The SIT carried out searches at various locations including Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara. The searches were also done at Bhavani's relatives' houses to track her, but she was not found, sources said.

Sources said the SIT has constituted various teams to look for Bhavani. Prajwal was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing several women.

The JD(S) first family, especially former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son H D Revanna, his wife Bhavani and son Prajwal, is in soup after scores of explicit videos came out on April 21 and Prajwal, who is seeking a reelection from Hassan Lok Sabha segment as an NDA candidate, fled to Germany.

The Karnataka government formed the SIT to probe the cases against Prajwal on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter.

Prajwal, facing sexual abuse allegations, returned from Germany on Friday and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Bengaluru airport. A special court in the city remanded him to police custody till June 6.

