Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

Police officials during a search operation at the site after a 27-year-old software engineer died, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site, in Noida, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners and one of the accused in the case, was arrested on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

