Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Soon Bring Right To Health Bill: Rajasthan CM

"You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers," Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi. 

Will Soon Bring Right To Health Bill: Rajasthan CM
Will Soon Bring Right To Health Bill: Rajasthan CM PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 8:12 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been "brilliant". 

"You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers," Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi. 

"The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill. I hope that soon this bill will be passed so that people get their right," Gehlot added, stressing that their aim is to do "positive politics".  

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gehlot said, "He wants peace and harmony in the country. This is the purpose of the journey."

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Rajasthan CM Right To Health Bill Politics Public Welfare Public Health Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Jaipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live